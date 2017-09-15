MAZDA MX-5 1.8 I 2d 125 BHP

Accessories

2006, 55, Mazda, MX-5, 1.8i Convertible 2d Manual gearbox, 5 speed, Convertible, Petrol, Rear wheel drive, 1798cc, Metallic silver with black cloth interior. Excellent condition both inside and out. Vehicle comes with 12 months MOT, service and 3 months parts and labour warranty. Extended warranty packages available, 3 months to 2 years available from RAC warranty. High resolution images available by email, for further information please contact 01904 468514.,Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 16in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Deadlocks, Head Restraints - Front, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Side Protection Mouldings, Spare Wheel, Speakers - Six, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Upholstery Cloth