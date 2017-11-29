loading Loading please wait....
MAZDA MX-5 1.8 CONVERTIBLE 2006

ALLOYS, Full service history, Remote central locking, X 2 Keys, Alarm, Isofix, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Power steering, Alloy wheels, Electric windows, Electric door mirrors, Body Coloured Bumpers, Airbags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Audio Remote. 2 seats, Red, HPI CERTIFICATE, FULLY COMPREHENSIVE SIX MONTHS WARRANTY PROVIDED, PRE-DELIVERY INSPECTION, MOST MAJOR CARDS ACCEPTED, INSTITUTE OF THE MOTOR INDUSTRY PROFESSIONALLY REGISTERED STAFF, FINANCE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST (subject to status), DRIVEAWAY INSURANCE (Subject To Status), APPROVED MEMBER OF THE RETAIL MOTOR INDUSTRY FEDERATION. Opening Hours Mon-Sat 0830-1730, Sun - By Appointment. We are situated just off Junction 8 of the A1M, Out Of Hours Mobile 07584 427282

6 Month Warranty Alarm Alloy Wheels CD Autochanger Colour Coded Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Isofix System Power Assisted Steering Remote Locking

  • Ad ID
    410316
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    29/11/2017
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    99000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.798
  • Engine Model
    1.8 CONVERTIBLE
£3,495

1 Priory Lane,, Little Wymondley,, Hitchin,
Hitchin, SG4 7HE, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

