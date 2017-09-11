MAZDA MX-5 1.8 2dr

Accessories

Metallic Evolution Gold, Black Cloth Upholstery With Walnut Trim inserts, Only 49,000 Miles From New, Comprehensive Service History With 10 Stamps in Service Book with Receipts And Old MOT'S ( Last Serviced @ 49k ) Including Original Brochure and MX5 Books, Family Owned Since 2001, Specification To include: Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows, Power Steering, 5 Speed, Fitted Mud Flaps, Heated Glass Rear Screen, This Vehicle is a Unique Vehicle And A Great Investment For The Future, Absolutely Beautiful Condition and Very Highly Maintained, We are an Approved Member Of The ''RAC-BUYSURE'' Quality Dealer System Which includes an 82 Point Vehicle Check, We are an Approved Member Of The Award Winning ''BUY WITH CONFIDENCE'' Scheme With The County Council Trading Standards Department, HPI Checked And Cleared, Excellent Finance Facilities Available, All Major Credit And Debit Cards Accepted, Postcode For Directions - SL 90 JR, A Family Run Business Established in Chalfont St Peter Buckinghamshire For 54 Years, Website info www.chalfontmotor.co.uk, 4,995 p/x welcome