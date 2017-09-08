loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MAZDA MX-5 1.8 20th Anniversary 2dr

Compare this car
£7,800
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.8 20th Anniversary 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 56000 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: White

Accessories

White, Model No. 0505 out of 2000 MUST BE SEEN, 2 owners, Full service history, Arriving Shortly, Drive Away Insurance 15.00 Admin Fee, 6 Months Warranty, Finance Available, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm With Interior Movement Sensor, Centre Console Storage Box, Electric door mirrors, Electric Front Windows / One Touch Facility, Front Tunnel Storage Net, Front Centre Armrest, Front Seatback Pocket, Headlamp On Reminder, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, ISOFIX Front Passenger Seat Child Seat Compliance, Leather Gear Knob, Lockable Glovebox, Leather Steering Wheel With Audio Controls, Leather Handbrake Lever, Model Number 0505 out of 2000, Parking aid, Premium Cloth Soft Top With Integrated Heated Glass Window And Soft Top Cover, Passenger Airbag Deactivation System, Power steering, Radio C/D Player With Aux, Remote central locking, Remote Boot Realease, Superlocking, Stainless Steal Scuff Plates, Sports Seats, Supplementary Restraint System Central Control Unit And Crush Sensors, Unique Floor Mats, Windblocker, 3 Point ELR Front Seatbelts With Pretensioners, At Least over 50 Automatics Always In Stock, Pictures Coming Soon, Please Phone To See If Stock On Site, More Cars On Our Website. 2 seats, 7,800

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315353
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    56000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Email Dealer >>

Eli Motors Ltd
NW42RP,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed