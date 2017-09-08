MAZDA MX-5 1.8 20th Anniversary 2dr

Accessories

White, Model No. 0505 out of 2000 MUST BE SEEN, 2 owners, Full service history, Arriving Shortly, Drive Away Insurance 15.00 Admin Fee, 6 Months Warranty, Finance Available, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm With Interior Movement Sensor, Centre Console Storage Box, Electric door mirrors, Electric Front Windows / One Touch Facility, Front Tunnel Storage Net, Front Centre Armrest, Front Seatback Pocket, Headlamp On Reminder, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, ISOFIX Front Passenger Seat Child Seat Compliance, Leather Gear Knob, Lockable Glovebox, Leather Steering Wheel With Audio Controls, Leather Handbrake Lever, Model Number 0505 out of 2000, Parking aid, Premium Cloth Soft Top With Integrated Heated Glass Window And Soft Top Cover, Passenger Airbag Deactivation System, Power steering, Radio C/D Player With Aux, Remote central locking, Remote Boot Realease, Superlocking, Stainless Steal Scuff Plates, Sports Seats, Supplementary Restraint System Central Control Unit And Crush Sensors, Unique Floor Mats, Windblocker, 3 Point ELR Front Seatbelts With Pretensioners, At Least over 50 Automatics Always In Stock, Pictures Coming Soon, Please Phone To See If Stock On Site, More Cars On Our Website. 2 seats, 7,800