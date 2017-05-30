MAZDA MX-5 1.6i Phoenix Convertible 2002 02 Reg (213)

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.6i Phoenix Convertible 2002 02 Reg (213) Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 70058 Engine Size: 1600 Ext Color: Titanium

Heated Seats, Colour Coded Body, Twin Air Bags, CD Player, Radio, Electric Windows, Full Leather, Remote Central Locking, Central Locking, Alloy wheels, Mazda MX5 1.6i Phoenix Convertible 2002 02 Reg (213), A lovely low mileage Limited Edition Mazda MX5 Phoenix 1.6i Convertible presented in Graphite Silver Dark Tan Leather interior trim. ONLY 70.058 miles from Brand New with only 3 Previous Keepers and Full Service History. MOT until 23rd May 2018. Fitted with Power Assisted Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Window, Excellent Condition Soft Top, Body Coloured Bumpers, Alloy Wheels and Factory Fitted Radio/CD Player. A Superb Low Mileage Mazda MX5 Convertible in Fantastic Condition and Great Fun to Drive! 0, 0, 0, £2595.00

  • Ad ID
    409035
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    70058 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1600
  • Engine Model
    1600
Lock Car Sales
St Austell, PL253JL, Cornwall
United Kingdom

