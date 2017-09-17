loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MAZDA MX-5 1.6I EUPHONIC

Compare this car
£2,395
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.6I EUPHONIC Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 81700 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

OVER 50 VEHICLES IN STOCK, PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE FOR OUR FULL LIST. ALL CARS SOLD WITH FREE INDEPENDENT HEALTH CHECK REPORT. Full Service history. MOT until DEC17 with option of 12 Month MOT, 3 month warranty included. Electric heated seats, Electric windows, air conditioning, alloy wheels, CD Player. Cornwall Car Sales is Trading Standards 'Buy with Confidence' Approved. Every car comes with free 12 months AA Breakdown Cover and a comprehensive warranty. Great Finance available with Low or ZERO deposits. Warranty upgrades available, all major debit and credit cards accepted. Come and visit us at our forecourt, White Cross Industrial Estate, Newquay, TR8 4HN. Open 7 days a week, Sundays and Bank Holidays are by appointment only please call first. Part exchanges welcome on any vehicle with or without MOT

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329981
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    81700 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Email Dealer >>

Cornwall Car Sales
Newquay, TR84HN, Cornwall
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed