loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MAZDA MX-5 1.6 ROADSTER UK SPEC Petrol Manual Silver 75000

Compare this car
£595
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Mazda MX5 1.6 Roadster - MOT August 2017 - Full Service History - New Mohair Roof, Low Mileage 75000 - Runs and Drives Perfectly - Recent Full Service. Part exchange to Clear - Cat D;;RAC APPROVED - MINIMUM OF 3 MONTHS WARRANTY - 12 MONTHS RAC BREAKDOWN COVER - FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME - OUT OF HOURS APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE Make Your Next Used Car Purchase The Right Choice;;

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222072
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    23/12/2016
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.598
  • Engine Model
    1.6 ROADSTER UK SPEC
Email Dealer >>

Unit 16B Kingsway, Bridgend Industrial Estate, Bridgend
CF31 3YH, Mid Glamorgan
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed