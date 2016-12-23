MAZDA MX-5 1.6 ROADSTER UK SPEC Petrol Manual Silver 75000

Mazda MX5 1.6 Roadster - MOT August 2017 - Full Service History - New Mohair Roof, Low Mileage 75000 - Runs and Drives Perfectly - Recent Full Service. Part exchange to Clear - Cat D;;RAC APPROVED - MINIMUM OF 3 MONTHS WARRANTY - 12 MONTHS RAC BREAKDOWN COVER - FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME - OUT OF HOURS APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE Make Your Next Used Car Purchase The Right Choice;;
Unit 16B Kingsway, Bridgend Industrial Estate, Bridgend
CF31 3YH, Mid Glamorgan
United Kingdom
We’d never try to dissuade you from buying a rear-wheel-drive Lotus Elan...
Trawl the classifieds for a noughties four-seat coupe, and it’s likely t...