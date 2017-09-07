loading Loading please wait....
MAZDA MX-5 1.6 I 2d 109 BHP

£2,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 1998 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.6 I 2d 109 BHP Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 108318 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: GOLD

Accessories

Meticulously Maintained, Huge History File, Sills and Arches All Solid, Power-Assisted Steering, 12 Months MOT.,Speakers - Two, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Power-Assisted Steering, Mirrors External - Manual, In Car Entertainment - Radio/Cassette, Immobiliser, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Head Restraints - Front, Body Coloured Bumpers, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Driver

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313968
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    108318 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Gouldings Car Sales (North Hykeham)
LN69AT, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

