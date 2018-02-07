MAZDA MX-5 1.6 I 2d 109 BHP

Type: Used Year: 1998 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.6 I 2d 109 BHP Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 106434 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: BLACK
3 months warranty, Next MOT due 07/02/2018, Service history, Red Full leather interior, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Body Coloured Bumpers, Alloy wheels, Immobiliser, Power steering. 2 seats, Black AS WE ARE AN AA CARS DEALER THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FULL AA HISTORY CHECK AND ALSO 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER,Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Body Coloured Bumpers, Head Restraints - Front, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/Cassette, Mirrors External - Manual, Power-Assisted Steering, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Speakers - Two
Richmond Car Sales
Hyde, SK144TQ, Cheshire
United Kingdom
As a car that was originally intended to replicate the charms of a 1960s...
We’d never try to dissuade you from buying a rear-wheel-drive Lotus Elan...