MAZDA MX-5 1.6 I 2d 109 BHP

£1,695
car description

Type: Used Year: 1998 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.6 I 2d 109 BHP Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 106434 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

3 months warranty, Next MOT due 07/02/2018, Service history, Red Full leather interior, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Body Coloured Bumpers, Alloy wheels, Immobiliser, Power steering. 2 seats, Black AS WE ARE AN AA CARS DEALER THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FULL AA HISTORY CHECK AND ALSO 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER,Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Body Coloured Bumpers, Head Restraints - Front, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/Cassette, Mirrors External - Manual, Power-Assisted Steering, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Speakers - Two

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311592
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    106434 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Richmond Car Sales
Hyde, SK144TQ, Cheshire
United Kingdom

