MAZDA MX-5 1.5 Sport Nav 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.5 Sport Nav 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 11800 Engine Size: 1500 Ext Color: RED
Integrated bluetooth with steering wheel mounted controls, Cruise control + speed limiter, Hill hold assist, Lane departure warning system, PAS, Rear parking sensor, 7' touchscreen with multimedia commander, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 9 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Bose Premium Audio system, DAB Digital radio, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, USB/iPod connection,The fourth generation of this iconic model reinforces its position as the world's best-selling two-seater sports car
Doves Vauxhall Southampton
Southampton, SO171AL, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Aug 7, 2017
May 30, 2017