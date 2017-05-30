loading Loading please wait....
MAZDA MX-5 1.5 Sport Nav 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.5 Sport Nav 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 517 Engine Size: 1496 Ext Color: Grey

9 speakers, Bose Premium Audio system, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, DAB Digital radio, Auxiliary input socket, USB/iPod connection, PAS, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Cruise control + speed limiter, Rear parking sensor, Lane departure warning system, Engine start/stop button, Integrated bluetooth with steering wheel mounted controls, Hill hold assist, 7 touchscreen with multimedia commander, Body colour bumpers, Dual exhaust pipes, Automatic headlamp levelling, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Electrically heated door mirrors, Adaptive front lighting system, Dusk sensitive headlamps, Premium cloth soft top with integrated heated glass window and soft top cover, LED daytime running lights, LED headlights, Piano black door mirrors

  • Ad ID
    404311
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    517 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1496
  • Engine Model
    1496
£18,900

Sandicliffe Leicester Mazda
Leicester, LE26BW, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

