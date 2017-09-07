loading Loading please wait....
MAZDA MX-5 1.5 Sport

£16,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.5 Sport Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 10643 Engine Size: 1496 Ext Color: Jet Black Metallic

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Side Air Bags,16In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control System,Rear Parking Aid,Trip Computer,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Rain Sensor,Front Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Adaptive Light Exterior Lighting,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Cup Holder,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,Gear Knob Leather,Heated Rear Screen,Nine Speakers,Radio/CD/MP3,Sound Processor,Tyre Pressure Control,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311574
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    10643 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1496
  • Engine Model
    1496
Park`s Mazda
IV11UF,
United Kingdom

