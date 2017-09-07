MAZDA MX-5 1.5 Sport

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.5 Sport Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 10643 Engine Size: 1496 Ext Color: Jet Black Metallic
Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Side Air Bags,16In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control System,Rear Parking Aid,Trip Computer,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Rain Sensor,Front Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Adaptive Light Exterior Lighting,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Cup Holder,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,Gear Knob Leather,Heated Rear Screen,Nine Speakers,Radio/CD/MP3,Sound Processor,Tyre Pressure Control,Leather interior
Park`s Mazda
IV11UF,
United Kingdom
As a car that was originally intended to replicate the charms of a 1960s...
We’d never try to dissuade you from buying a rear-wheel-drive Lotus Elan...