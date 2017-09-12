MAZDA MX-5 1.5 Se-L Nav 2Dr Petrol Convertible

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.5 Se-L Nav 2Dr Petrol Convertible Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 167 Engine Size: 1496 Ext Color: Silver
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Low Mileage, 1 Owner, CD Player& USB, Front intermittent wipers, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, Integrated bluetooth with steering wheel mounted controls, Cruise control + speed limiter, Remote boot release, Satellite navigation system...
Bristol Street Motors Mazda Redditch
Redditch, B980LJ, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
As a car that was originally intended to replicate the charms of a 1960s...
We’d never try to dissuade you from buying a rear-wheel-drive Lotus Elan...