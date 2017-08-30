Mazda > Miata

car description

Mazda MX5 Eunos. One of the first made - 1999



Beautiful car which has been rebuilt from a bare shell. Updated with 1.8 engine, 6 speed gearbox, LSD, trim and leather seats from later Mk2. Full body kit with 17" Cades alloys and finished in pearlescent RX8 Tornado Red.



Some Background

As you can see, this can has been modified from standard. I brought the car after this work had been 95% completed. The original owner was going to use it as a show car but never finished it. We have a family run garage which went through the car front to back to check the work and change the major service items. Car is summer use only and stored under cover during winter months.



With a new baby, selling car as need those extra seats!



Originally imported in 2001. I have the original import papers and various history with car.



Took off the road in 2010 and stripped to bare shell. Drivetrain - 1.8, 6 speed, LSD - and trim - dash, seats - swapped with later Mk2. Full respray and body kit fitted.



As per most early MX5's, both inner sills / water chanells have been replaced. Chassis rails etc are fine structurally (few bash marks but that's it). No advisory's on MOT



As part of the rebuild all the suspension bushes, brake pipes, bearings etc were all changed. The previous owner had started adding a turbo but never finished the work. I purchased the car normally aspirated and hasnt run with turbo on it.



Car has 12 month MOT and 1 month tax. Currently stored in Peterborough but can be delivered nationally if required.

