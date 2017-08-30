Mazda > Miata

Mazda MX5 Eunos. One of the first made - 1999
Beautiful car which has been rebuilt from a bare shell. Updated with 1.8 engine, 6 speed gearbox, LSD, trim and leather seats from later Mk2. Full body kit with 17" Cades alloys and finished in pearlescent RX8 Tornado Red.
Some Background
As you can see, this can has been modified from standard. I brought the car after this work had been 95% completed. The original owner was going to use it as a show car but never finished it. We have a family run garage which went through the car front to back to check the work and change the major service items. Car is summer use only and stored under cover during winter months.
With a new baby, selling car as need those extra seats!
Originally imported in 2001. I have the original import papers and various history with car.
Took off the road in 2010 and stripped to bare shell. Drivetrain - 1.8, 6 speed, LSD - and trim - dash, seats - swapped with later Mk2. Full respray and body kit fitted.
As per most early MX5's, both inner sills / water chanells have been replaced. Chassis rails etc are fine structurally (few bash marks but that's it). No advisory's on MOT
As part of the rebuild all the suspension bushes, brake pipes, bearings etc were all changed. The previous owner had started adding a turbo but never finished the work. I purchased the car normally aspirated and hasnt run with turbo on it.
Car has 12 month MOT and 1 month tax. Currently stored in Peterborough but can be delivered nationally if required.
Drivetrain
1.8 engine. 80k miles (have original logbook). registered as 1.6
Direct air intake with enclosed airfilter
Coolant reroute with big alloy rad
4 branch manifold. De-cat (dosent need one)
Stainless rear box
6 speed box (new clutch when rebuilt) and LSD
Water pump and all belts recently changed
Oil and filter service just completed
Running Gear
Cades Bern 17" wheels with Pirelli P Zero tyres (less than 1000 miles on them)
Koni struts on standard springs. Eibach springs come with the car
Full poly bush kit
Power steeering
1.8 brakes with Goodridge lines
Styling
Wide arch and full body kit
Lexus rear lights
Wing mirror indicators
Clear front sidelights
Cashmere hood with separate hard top
RX8 tornado red pearlescent paint
Mk2 dash and centre console
Leather seats
Roll bar with wind break and speakers
Tonneau cover
Bad Points
Whilst nothing major, there's some areas where i've not had time to sort. A few hours would see this ready for shows.
Front inner arches could do with extending to fit wing edge
Wiring loom has been modded for later engine. Never had any electrical issues
Radiator fan was changed to manual
Exhaust heat shield is tatty
Passenger airbag is missing / dash panel split
No aircon
Rear window heater not connected
Passenger side window motor is slow
Side and rear carpet in boot missing (has floor one, spare wheel, jack etc)
