1968 MAZDA COSMO SERIES 1 COUPE

car description

Restored and modified in Japan, and then imported to the U.S. in 2010, this unique and rare 1968 Cosmo Sport Coupe combines its period-defining Italian-influenced style with a curated selection of genuine Mazda and MazdaSpeed performance upgrades. The Series I Mazda Cosmos were powered by a 110 HP 1.0L rotary engine that lent the 110S its export designation. The original engine was upgraded with a 1.3L two-roto r Gen II Mazda 13B rotary engine equipped with dual Weber downdraft carburetors, upgraded dual spark-plug ignition, performance header extractors and high-flow stainless-steel exhaust for 185 HP. The rotary engine is backed up by a 5-speed transmission and 4-piston-caliper front disc brakes sourced from a Mazda RX7. An aluminum radiator and electric fan help the upgraded cooling system match increased power output. The Series 1 body, with its wide-mouth grille and long rear deck, is finished in its original white color with covered headlights, chrome bumpers and dual bullet-style mirrors adding race-inspired accents to Bertone-influenced space-age style. The original speedometer and tachometer are joined by supplemental gauges and a contemporary audio-system head unit on the