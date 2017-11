MAZDA 3 2.3 MPS 5d 260 BHP

Accessories

HERE WE HAVE FOR SALE AN ULTRA RARE MAZDA 3 2.3 MPS 260 BHP PETROL MANUAL FIVE DOOR HOT HATCH IN MET BLACK IT HAS A LOW RECORDED MILEAGE OF JUST 61,000 FROM NEW LAST FULLY SERVICED ON THE 15/05/2017 @ 59,923 MILES IT HAS HAD ALL FOUR ALLOY WHEELS REFURBISHED ALONG WITH NEW TYRES BEING RECENTLY FITTED IT IS OFFERED FOR SALE IN GOOD CONDITION BOTH INSIDE AND OUT SPEC INCLUDES SAT NAV CLIMATE CONTROL CRUISE CONTROL REVERSING SENSORS BI XENON HEADLIGHTS BOSE HI FI HALF LEATHER INTERIOR HEATED FRONT SEATS KEY LESS ENTRY AND IGNITION TO NAME BUT A FEW PRICED TO SELL AT £8499 THIS WILL INCLUDE A FRESH 12 MONTH MOT TEST AND A FULL PRE SALES SERVICE INSPECTION WE ARE HAPPY TO CONSIDER YOUR OLD CAR IN A PART EXCHANGE AND WE CAN ALSO ARRANGE YOUR FINANCE AND EXTEND YOUR WARRANTY PLEASE CALL VULCAN MOTOR COMPANY ON 01603 494494 AND ASK FOR MATTHEW FOR COMPETITIVE FINANCE QUOTE OR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT MATTHEW ON 01603 494494 OR 07799406459.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side & Front Curtain, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger/MP3, Metallic Paint, Mirrors External - Electric Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Leather, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Tinted Glass, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Cloth/Leather