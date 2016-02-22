Maserati > Levante

Variant name:D V6 ,Derivative:D V6 ,Variant: V6d 5dr Auto [Sport Pack]
Apple car play/Android Auto,Drive mode selector,Front and rear parking sensors,Instrument cluster in blue,Maserati dash mounted clock,Mist sensor,On board computer,Power tailgate,Service indicator,SIRI smart personal assistant,Speed sensitive variable power assisted steering,Touch screen control unit navigation with DAB radio; CD/DVD; SD card and bluetooth,USB/aux input socket,Anti trap windows,Automatic dimming door mirrors,Automatic dimming interior mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Body colour lower mouldings,Body coloured bumpers,Chrome line exterior,Dual chrome plated stainless steel tailpipes,Electrically adjustable and folding door mirrors,Front and rear electric windows,Heat and noise insulating glass,Heated door mirrors,Heated rear windscreen,LED daytime running lights,LED fog lights,LED rear lights,Ornamental side grilles,Rain sensor,Rear sports spoiler,12V socket,12V socket in luggage compartment,3 spoke multifunction steering wheel,60/40 split rear bench seat,8 way electric driver and front passenger seats with lumbar adjust,Air quality sensor,Aluminium gear shift paddles,Brushed stainless steel sports pedals,Cargo net,Footwell lights,Front armrest with illuminated; air conditioned storage,Front headrests,Front/rear courtesy lights,Glovebox,Illuminated driver/passenger vanity mirror,Rear armrest with 2 cupholders,Rear headrests,Sports seats,Through load system including ski bag,Velour floormats,Anti-lock Brake System + Electronic Brakeforce Distribution + Brake assist,Anti-slip regulation + Motor Slip Regulation,Curtain airbags,Driver and passenger side airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic parking brake,Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters,Hill descent control,Hill hold control,Maserati stability programme,Passenger airbag deactivation system,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Aluminium key fob,Immobiliser,Keyless entry system,Keyless Start,Navtrak vehicle tracking system,Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm,Remote central locking,Double wishbone suspension,Limited slip differential,Sport skyhook - variable active damping system
62 Boucher Road,Belfast,
BT126LR
United Kingdom
Feb 22, 2016