Maserati > Levante

Nero Ribelle Metallic with Rosso and Nero Natural Leather Interior, Rosso and Nero Dashboard, Nero Carpets, Nero and Rosso Stitching, Nero Headlining, 21” Anteo Rims with Rosso Brake Callipers, Air Conditioning, Electronic Suspension, MSP, Cruise Control, 12 Way Power Front Seats, Electric Heated Seats with Driver Memory, Trident Stitched on Headrest, Front and Rear Parking Distance Control with Surround View Camera, Xenon Headlamps, Internal and External Electro-Chromatic Rear View Mirrors, Kick Sensor, Black Leather Sport Steering Wheel, Luxury Pack, Rear Privacy Laminated Glass, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Harman Kardan Sound System and Security System with NavTrak.
77 High Street,Lyndhurst,
SO43 7PB
United Kingdom
Feb 22, 2016