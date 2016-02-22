loading Loading please wait....
Maserati Levante

car description

Nero Ribelle Metallic with Rosso and Nero Natural Leather Interior, Rosso and Nero Dashboard, Nero Carpets, Nero and Rosso Stitching, Nero Headlining, 21” Anteo Rims with Rosso Brake Callipers, Air Conditioning, Electronic Suspension, MSP, Cruise Control, 12 Way Power Front Seats, Electric Heated Seats with Driver Memory, Trident Stitched on Headrest, Front and Rear Parking Distance Control with Surround View Camera, Xenon Headlamps, Internal and External Electro-Chromatic Rear View Mirrors, Kick Sensor, Black Leather Sport Steering Wheel, Luxury Pack, Rear Privacy Laminated Glass, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Harman Kardan Sound System and Security System with NavTrak.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421246
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Levante
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Registration no.
    234413
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    2700 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
£52,995

77 High Street,Lyndhurst,
SO43 7PB
United Kingdom

