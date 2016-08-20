loading Loading please wait....
MAYBACH 62 5.5 V12 Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: MAYBACH Model: 62 Trim: 5.5 V12 Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 89543 Engine Size: 5513 Ext Color: Designo Black

Accessories

FACTORY OPTIONS: Burr Walnut Wood, Cornering Lamps, Front Seat Climate Control, Garage door opener (integrated in rearview mirror), Keyless-Go, Linguatronic - voice activation system, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Rear Picnic Tables, Rear Refrigerator, Rear Seat Climate Control, Soft Door Closure, Xenon Headlamps

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404190
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maybach > 62
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    89543 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    5513
  • Engine Model
    5513
£64,995

Kahn Automobiles
Bradford, BD14SX, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

