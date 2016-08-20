2009 Maybach 62 S

car description

Chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this 2009 Maybach 62S in Black with Black interior. 7,021 miles with One CARFAX certified Beverly Hills owner 'till 11/17. Always serviced by BH MBZ with 19 services noted on Carfax. Absolutely mint throughout, no marks or scratches. Not smoked in, no pets. Perfect mechanically with no issues. Comes with its:- TV Remote, both headsets, champagne flutes, all books and keys, etc. This is the perfect Maybach - MSRP was around $530k, its got the division, best colors, local one owner CA car, super low miles and absolutely mint! Inspections encouraged. All sales AS-IS. Sales tax and license fees due if delivered in California. Visit Chequered Flag International online at chequeredflag.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 310-827-8665 today to schedule your test drive.