MASERATI QUATTROPORTE V8 4DR AUTO

Accessories

Highlights Include Electrically Adjustable Seats Satellite Navigation 20inch Maserati Alloy Wheels Bluetooth Connectivity Climate Control. | Call us to arrange a test drive. | This Maserati Quattroporte registration number CN59FNE was first registered on 01st September 2009. Finished in grey it has a 400 BHP PETROL engine with a automatic gearbox. The CO2 emissions for this vehicle are 345g/km and you should expect to achieve around 19.20 miles per gallon during normal driving and up to 26.90 MPG during long distance ?extra urban? driving. A MINIMUM 12 MONTH COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY IS ALSO INCLUDED. Like this Quattroporte? Call us to arrange a test drive. Part exchange welcome please get in touch for a valuation. Choose a dealer you can trust - 9/10 Pentagon customers would recommend us. You can read 1000?s of customer reviews on our website.