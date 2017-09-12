loading Loading please wait....
MASERATI QUATTROPORTE V8 4DR AUTO

£18,995
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MASERATI Model: QUATTROPORTE Trim: V8 4DR AUTO Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 68101 Engine Size: 4244 Ext Color: GREY

Highlights Include Electrically Adjustable Seats Satellite Navigation 20inch Maserati Alloy Wheels Bluetooth Connectivity Climate Control. | Call us to arrange a test drive. | This Maserati Quattroporte registration number CN59FNE was first registered on 01st September 2009. Finished in grey it has a 400 BHP PETROL engine with a automatic gearbox. The CO2 emissions for this vehicle are 345g/km and you should expect to achieve around 19.20 miles per gallon during normal driving and up to 26.90 MPG during long distance ?extra urban? driving. A MINIMUM 12 MONTH COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY IS ALSO INCLUDED. Like this Quattroporte? Call us to arrange a test drive. Part exchange welcome please get in touch for a valuation. Choose a dealer you can trust - 9/10 Pentagon customers would recommend us. You can read 1000?s of customer reviews on our website.

  • Ad ID
    323926
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Quattroporte
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    68101 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4244
  • Engine Model
    4244
Pentagon Doncaster
DN24BH, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

