MASERATI QUATTROPORTE V6d 4dr Auto

£52,000
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MASERATI Model: QUATTROPORTE Trim: V6d 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6182 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Grigio Maratea

VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Nero Carpets,2017 Model Year,GranLusso,20'' Mercurio Alloy Wheels,Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control,Heated Rear Seats,Natural Leather Interior,Skyhook-Variable Active Damping Suspension System,Bi-xenon Head Lamps with Adaptive Front Lighting System,Maserati NavTrak Vehicle Tracking System,Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors,Rear Parking Camera,Open Pore Radica Wood trim,MTC Plus Navigation inc Mirror function for Apple/Android,Harmon Kardon Sound System,Extended Keyless Entry,Power Rear Side Sunshades,Power Rear Sunshade,Maserati Active Sound (active exhaust sound system),Red Brake Calipers

  • Ad ID
    327827
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Quattroporte
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6182 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Graypaul Maserati Birmingham
Solihull, B904GT, West Midlands
United Kingdom

