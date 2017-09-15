MASERATI QUATTROPORTE V6d 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MASERATI Model: QUATTROPORTE Trim: V6d 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6182 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Grigio Maratea
VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Nero Carpets,2017 Model Year,GranLusso,20'' Mercurio Alloy Wheels,Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control,Heated Rear Seats,Natural Leather Interior,Skyhook-Variable Active Damping Suspension System,Bi-xenon Head Lamps with Adaptive Front Lighting System,Maserati NavTrak Vehicle Tracking System,Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors,Rear Parking Camera,Open Pore Radica Wood trim,MTC Plus Navigation inc Mirror function for Apple/Android,Harmon Kardon Sound System,Extended Keyless Entry,Power Rear Side Sunshades,Power Rear Sunshade,Maserati Active Sound (active exhaust sound system),Red Brake Calipers
Graypaul Maserati Birmingham
Solihull, B904GT, West Midlands
United Kingdom
A rather special Maserati Quattroporte V, previously owned by the intern...
The fifth-gen QP went on sale in May 2004. It used a 394bhp version of t...