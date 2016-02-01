loading Loading please wait....
MASERATI QUATTROPORTE V6d 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MASERATI Model: QUATTROPORTE Trim: V6d 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Nero Ribelle

Black Carpets,Black Piano Wood Trim,Extended Leather,20'' Mercurio Alloys,Red Brake Calipers,Power Sunroof,Apple CarPlay,DAB Digital Radio,Satellite Navigation with 8.4 HD Screen & 3D Mapping,Keyless Entry,Xenon Headlamps,Front & Rear Parking Sensors,Cruise Control,12 Way Electric Seats with Memory,Heated Seats,VAT Qualifying Vehicle

  • Ad ID
    401522
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Quattroporte
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£66,000

Graypaul Maserati Nottingham
Nottingham, NG72NR, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

