Maserati Quattroporte

£17,993
Cruise Control, Radio, Full service history ***All vehicles come with a minimum of 6 months RAC warranty, 12 months breakdown and home start**** BLACK, We are delighted to present to you this immaculate 4.2L Quattroporte painted in a gorgeous Grigio Palladio Metallic and comes with a full service history. The cars features include 20 inch alloys, Xenon headlights, Black leather interior with extended leather dashboard, Race seats with Maserati crest embossed, Sat nav (Disc needed), Cruise control, Rain sensing wipers, Bose speaker system, Electrically adjustable seats with memory settings, Parking sensors, Multi function adjustable steering wheel, Gear change paddles, CD, AUX, Radio, Air con and Electrically adjustable side mirrors. Category 1 alarm and immobiliser. ***This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and will would be happy to take your current vehicle as part exchange. Indoor viewing area. Nationwide delivery available. All vehicles are subject to a £80 admin fee. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. ***, £17,993, If somebody replies with the e-mail address leontommy6gmail.com, please disregard and inform us directly, as they are not associated to our business.

Cruise Control, Radio, Full service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222639
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Quattroporte
  • Mileage
    67000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4200
Stonebury Farm
Hatfield, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

