Maserati Quattroporte

$55,000 (£40,469)
George Abbey
car description

2016 Maserati Quattroporte - S 4dr Sedan 3.0L V6 Automatic 8-Speed


Description of this 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S
2016 Quattroporte S with desirable options -Alcantara Rooflining & Pillars -Red Brake Calipers -Rearview Camera -Wood Interior Trim -Paddle Shifters -Sunroof -Seat Heating -Sirius XM -Navigation -Premium Audio System More aggressive styling give the Quattroporte a fresh look. On the inside, new seats designs have been put in place along with a new Maserati Touch Control Head Unit. From here the driver can access Navigation, Seat Heating, Sirius XM, Rearview Camera and More! The Quattroporte is powered by a Ferrari-Built Twin-Turbo V6 producing 404 HP! This car is now available at Music City Motor Cars.To verify this vehicle's availability please visit our website ((http://hotcarsauction.com/)) or Kindly call our Toll Free Roaming Number (+237-6768-42271))

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329993
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    17/09/2017
  • Category
    Maserati > Quattroporte
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Front-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Power
    404 hp
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.0
  • Engine Model
    3.0L V6
George Abbey
