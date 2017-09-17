car description

2016 Maserati Quattroporte - S 4dr Sedan 3.0L V6 Automatic 8-Speed





Description of this 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S

2016 Quattroporte S with desirable options -Alcantara Rooflining & Pillars -Red Brake Calipers -Rearview Camera -Wood Interior Trim -Paddle Shifters -Sunroof -Seat Heating -Sirius XM -Navigation -Premium Audio System More aggressive styling give the Quattroporte a fresh look. On the inside, new seats designs have been put in place along with a new Maserati Touch Control Head Unit. From here the driver can access Navigation, Seat Heating, Sirius XM, Rearview Camera and More! The Quattroporte is powered by a Ferrari-Built Twin-Turbo V6 producing 404 HP! This car is now available at Music City Motor Cars.To verify this vehicle's availability please visit our website ((http://hotcarsauction.com/)) or Kindly call our Toll Free Roaming Number (+237-6768-42271))