Maserati Quattroporte 4.7 S

POA
car description

Nero Hide with Red Stitching Piano Black Veneers Electric Memory Seats with Adjustable Lumbar Support Multi Function Steering Wheel Radio CD with Ipod Connection BOSE Sound Navigation Bluetooth Telephone Sunroof Red Calipers Rear Electric Seats Rear Electric Blind Rear Parking Distance Control Electric Folding Wing Mirrors Nav Track 20″ Alloy Wheels Full Maserati Service History + 1 Specialist.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310649
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Quattroporte
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    78600 mi
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

