MASERATI QUATTROPORTE 4.2 4dr Auto

£19,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MASERATI Model: QUATTROPORTE Trim: 4.2 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 93000 Engine Size: 4244 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black, 5+ owners, Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Alarm, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger/Rear), Tracker, Computer, Rain Sensor, Upholstery Leather. 4 seats, DELIVERY CAN BE ARRANGED. FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED ON CERTAIN VEHICLES., 19,495

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312146
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Quattroporte
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    93000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4244
  • Engine Model
    4244
Carwise Trade Centre Ltd
Stourbridge, DY81JR, West Midlands
United Kingdom

