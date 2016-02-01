Maserati - Quattroporte 2.0 V6 Biturbo - 1996

car description

Maserati - Quattroporte 2.0 V6 Biturbo from 1996DETAILS- Valid inspection until: 2018- Number plates and documents: Italian- Odometer reading: 124,000 km- Owners: 2 + car dealers- Colour: Metallic Blue- Engine: 2000 cc - V6 Biturbo- Underbody condition: goodDESCRIPTIONGorgeous Maserati - Quattroporte from 1996, complete painting, original interior restored by specialised craftsman. With the unmistakable rumble of Italian style trademark! Metallic Night Blue Maserati 509, original license plates and registration documents, new tyres, total black leather interior, briar inserts, interior surveillance, levelling suspensions, power seats, alloy wheels. Latest series still Maserati manufacturing! Excellent condition, any test. Mechanics in order, no flaws.Upon request we deliver the car throughout Europe, at competitive prices Documents for foreign countries €200. If the buyer wants to do the documents by himself must only pay the deed of sale €50.00. For Italy agency prices as invoices.Time: once the payment has been made to Catawiki we’ll order the pick up by our trusted carrier, who will apply competitive prices to transport considering your location, otherwise the buyer can make the pick up at his own expense and care.Car delivery in Italy from €250.00 to € 400 depending on location. For the islands you should add the cost of the ferry.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Orvieto, Italy.