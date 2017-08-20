2016 Maserati Quattroporte V8 GTS Upgraded 21 inch Forged Alloys Red Calipers Carbon Fibre Interior Package Reversing Camera Cost New over £118k Stunning Example

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer this beautifully presented Maserati Quattroporte V8 GTS. Finished in Bianco with Full Poltrana Frau Black Leather Upholstery, Nero Alcantara Headlining and a full Carbon Fibre Interior Pack. This stunning example listed new at over £118,000 and comes with a fantastic specification to include, 21"Titano Forged Alloy Wheels with Red Calipers, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Electric Steering Colum, Electric Rear Sunblind, Dual Climate Control, DAB Radio with ipod Connection, Electric Heated Seats with Drivers Memory, Heated Rear Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry inc Rear Doors, Privacy Glass, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights and Electric Folding Mirrors. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet.John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all veh