Maserati - Merak 3000 - 1973

car description

The Maserati Merak represents the then new 1970s supercar concept. Only 781 Merak 3000 models were produced, making them real collector’s items today. This particular vehicle is unique not only for its rarity, but also for its paint colour (only a handful are believed to have received this shade of green) and its provenance. Keep reading to discover this car’s connection to royal affairs.Mid-Engine DesignItalian track and sports car manufacturers (Maserati, Ferrari and Lamborghini) began to build mid-engine sports cars in the 70s, a new design at the time. By placing the engine in the centre of the car, resting on the front of the rear axle, one could achieve optimal weight distribution. These cars were produced in such small numbers and were aimed specifically at more niche buyers. With materials being manufactured in low quantities, special construction and high quality came with a high price tag. The Maserati Merak faced competition with the Ferrari 308, the GT 4 and the Lamborghini Urraco, all very similar in terms of performance and structure. There wasn’t much difference in price, and they’re all great additions to any classic collection, however money can’t buy a story and this Merak has just that: a story.Royal AffairsSerial number 352 was built in 1973 in Maserati’s Italian factory to fulfil an order from Egyptian car collector Mohamed Al-Fayed, billionaire and father of Dodi Fayed who also owned the car for a time. In 1980, the car was transported to London, the home of his permanent luxury car collection.As a man of means, Dodi led a life of luxury, not all that dissimilar to that of his romantic interest. In July 1997, he began a relationship with Diana, Princess of Wales. They went on a nine-day holiday together with Fayed’s family to the south of France. Upon returning from this holiday, they stopped in Paris intending to spend the night and at the entrance to the Place de l'Alma underpass, the fatal accident occurred.Expert Advice - Michael Footitt, Catawiki Classic Car Auctioneer/Expert“This 1973 Maserati Merak 3000 has got all the things to make this the best car on the market today. To start off, it's a Maserati Merak, add in the rare colour, the limited number made, the low mileage of around 17,000 km and well you've got yourself a fantastic car! What I feel brings this car above the rest is its history. Having personally seen all the paperwork to confirm the history, this is one car that you don't want to let slip away! There is only one way the price and value of this car will go, and that's up.”Matching numbers car, totally original and has never been restored and only driven only 17000km. We have the original wheel that still have the original tires fitted from the 70’s. Included is the original sales brochure with this car displayed, also the original leather samples for the interior. There are a few marks on the cars body that can be seen in the photos, other than that the car is in superb condition.Mechanically it is also very good, as would be expected with this low milage.The car is in Finland and can be shipped to your front door in the UK or worldwide, please ask for a price. Please know that I will help you in every way possible with the purchase. I have good contacts for shipping the vehicle all over Europe and UK If you would like to come and view the vehicle before purchasing that would be great but if it isn't possible to come and view I will do my best to give you as much information and as many photos as you require. I myself buy a lot from foreign countries so I know exactly the situation you are in.