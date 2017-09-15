loading Loading please wait....
MASERATI LEVANTE V6d 5dr Auto [Luxury Pack]

£58,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MASERATI Model: LEVANTE Trim: V6d 5dr Auto [Luxury Pack] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5085 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Grigio Maratea

Accessories

VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Full Natural Leather,Luxury pack,Cold Weather Pack,Metallic Paint,Surround View Camera System,Brake Calipers in Red,21'' Alloy Wheels,NavTrak ADR System

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326579
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Levante
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5085 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Graypaul Maserati Edinburgh
EH153HR, Renfrewshire
United Kingdom

