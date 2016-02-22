loading Loading please wait....
MASERATI LEVANTE V6d 5dr Auto [Luxury Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MASERATI Model: LEVANTE Trim: V6d 5dr Auto [Luxury Pack] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7474 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Blu Emozione

Black Carpets,Panorama Sunroof,Air Suspension With 6 Ride Heights,Cold Weather Pack,Rear Privacy Laminated Glass,Apple CarPlay,Satellite Navigation with 8.4 HD Screen & 3D Mapping,Surround View Camera,Blind Spot Detection,12 Way Power Front Seats,Blu Brake Calipers,20'' Mercurio Alloys,Metallic Finish Skid Plates,Heated Sports Steering Wheel,Keyless Entry,Power Tailgate,VAT Qualifying Vehicle

  • Ad ID
    403044
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Levante
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7474 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£53,000

Graypaul Maserati Nottingham
Nottingham, NG72NR, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

