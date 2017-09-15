loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MASERATI LEVANTE V6d 5dr Auto

Compare this car
£54,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MASERATI Model: LEVANTE Trim: V6d 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6487 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Bianco

Accessories

Nero Carpets,Surround View Camera,Bi-Xenon Headlamps,12-Way Electric Front Seats,High Gloss Carbon Trim,Panoramic Roof,Red Brake Calipers,Harmon Kardon Sound System,20'' Nereo Alloy Wheels,Heated Front Seats,Alcantara Rooflining,Sport Steering Wheel,Trident Stitched on Headrests,Full Natural Leather

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326578
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Levante
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6487 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

Graypaul Maserati Birmingham
Solihull, B904GT, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed