Maserati > Levante

Accessories

Metallic Paint in Nero Ribelle, Premium Pack, Luxury Pack, Cold Weather Pack, Easy Access Pack, Zegna Edition Interior, Kick Sensors, 12-Way Power Front Seats, Premium Sound System, Shift Paddles on Steering Column, Cargo Rails on Load Floor, Panorama Sunroof, Rear Privacy Glass, Brake Calipers in Black, 21'' Alloy Wheels Drive mode selector,Front and rear parking sensors,Instrument cluster in blue,Maserati dash mounted clock,Mist sensor,On board computer,Service indicator,SIRI smart personal assistant,Speed sensitive variable PAS,Touch screen control unit navigation with DAB radio, CD/DVD, SD card and bluetooth,USB/aux input socket,Anti trap windows,Auto dimming interior mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Black grille with chrome surround,Body coloured bumpers,Chrome line exterior,Dual chrome plated stainless steel tailpipes,Electrically adjustable and folding door mirrors,Front and rear electric windows,Front grille with vertical bars,Heat and noise insulating glass,Heated door mirrors,LED daytime running lights,LED fog lights,LED rear lights,Ornamental side grilles,Rain sensor,12V socket,12V socket in luggage compartment,3 spoke multifunction steering wheel,60/40 split rear bench seat,Air quality sensor,Cargo net,Easy entry system,Electric height/reach adjustable steering column,Fabric headlining trim,Footwell lights,Front armrest with illuminated, air conditioned storage,Front headrests,Front/rear courtesy lights,Glovebox,Illuminated driver/passenger vanity mirror,Rear armrest with illuminated storage, USB and 12v socket,Rear headrests,Velour floormats,ABS+EBD+Brake assist,ASR + MSR,Curtain airbags,Driver and passenger side airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic parking brake,Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters,Hill descent control,Hill hold control,Maserati stability programme,Passenger airbag deactivation system,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Aluminium key fob,Immobiliser,Keyless entry system,Keyless Start,Navtrak vehicle tracking system,Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm,Remote central locking,Double wishbone suspension,Limited slip differential,Sport skyhook - variable active damping system