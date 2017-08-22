Variant name:Diesel Estate ,Variant: V6d 5dr Auto [Luxury Pack] Maserati Levante V6d 5dr Auto [Luxury Pack]
21" Anteo Wheels, Rosso Brake Calipers, Piano Black trim, Illuminated steel door sills, Chrome trunk sill, Lower body moldings in body colour, Easy entry/exit system, Power steering column, Panoramic Sunroof, Metallic skid plates, Premium fine grain leather interior, Heated front seats, Surround view camera system Apple car play/Android Auto,Drive mode selector,Front and rear parking sensors,Instrument cluster in blue,Maserati dash mounted clock,Mist sensor,On board computer,Power tailgate,Service indicator,SIRI smart personal assistant,Speed sensitive variable PAS,Touch screen control unit navigation with DAB radio, CD/DVD, SD card and bluetooth,USB/aux input socket,Anti trap windows,Auto dimming door mirrors,Auto dimming interior mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Body colour lower mouldings,Body coloured bumpers,Chrome line exterior,Dual chrome plated stainless steel tailpipes,Electrically adjustable and folding door mirrors,Front and rear electric windows,Heat and noise insulating glass,Heated door mirrors,Heated rear windscreen,LED daytime running lights,LED fog lights,LED rear lights,Metallic finish front grille bars and skid plates,Ornamental side grilles,Rain sensor,Steel boot sill,12V socket,12V socket in luggage compartment,3 spoke multifunction steering wheel,60/40 split rear bench seat,8 way electric driver and front passenger seats with lumbar adjust,Air quality sensor,Cargo net,Easy entry system,Electric height/reach adjustable steering column,Footwell lights,Front armrest with illuminated, air conditioned storage,Front headrests,Front/rear courtesy lights,Glovebox,Illuminated driver/passenger vanity mirror,Illuminated stainless steel door sills,Rear armrest with 2 cupholders,Rear headrests,Through load system including ski bag,Velour floormats,ABS+EBD+Brake assist,ASR + MSR,Curtain airbags,Driver and passenger side airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic parking brake,Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters,Hill descent control,Hill hold control,Maserati stability programme,Passenger airbag deactivation system,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Aluminium key fob,Immobiliser,Keyless entry system,Keyless Start,Navtrak vehicle tracking system,Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm,Remote central locking,Double wishbone suspension,Limited slip differential,Sport skyhook - variable active damping system
The Copse,Swindon,Frankland Road
SN5 8YW,
United Kingdom
Five years since we first saw Maserati’s Kubang SUV concept, the road-go...
Despite bearing the same name as its 1960s stable mate, the ‘90s Ghibli ...