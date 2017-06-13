Variant name:Diesel Estate ,Variant: V6d 5dr Auto Maserati Levante V6d 5dr Auto
DARK FINISH SPORT PACK, NATURAL LEATHER INTERIOR, SPORT STEERING WHEEL BLACK LEATHER, BI-XENON HEADLAMP, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT SEATS 8WAYS, METALLESCENT PAINT, PANORAMA SUNROOF, REAR PRIVACY LAMINATED GLASS, BRAKE CALIPERS RED, 20" ALLOY WHEELS MERCURIO Drive mode selector,Front and rear parking sensors,Instrument cluster in blue,Maserati dash mounted clock,Mist sensor,On board computer,Service indicator,SIRI smart personal assistant,Speed sensitive variable PAS,Sports button,Touch screen control unit navigation with DAB radio, CD/DVD, SD card and bluetooth,Maserati active sound system,USB/aux input socket,Anti trap windows,Auto dimming interior mirror,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Black grille with chrome surround,Body coloured bumpers,Chrome line exterior,Dual chrome plated stainless steel tailpipes,Electrically adjustable and folding door mirrors,Front and rear electric windows,Front grille with vertical bars,Heat and noise insulating glass,Heated door mirrors,Heated rear window,LED daytime running lights,LED fog lights,LED rear lights,Ornamental side grilles,Rain sensor,12V socket,12V socket in luggage compartment,3 spoke multifunction steering wheel,6 way electrically adjustable front seats,60/40 split rear bench seat,Air quality sensor,Cargo net,Driver sunvisor with mirror/courtesy light,Fabric headlining trim,Footwell lights,Front armrest with illuminated, air conditioned storage,Front headrests,Front/rear courtesy lights,Glovebox,Illuminated driver/passenger vanity mirror,Rear armrest,Rear headrests,Twin rear cupholders,Velour floormats,ABS+EBD+Brake assist,ASR + MSR,Curtain airbags,Driver and passenger side airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic parking brake,Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters,Hill descent control,Hill hold control,Maserati stability programme,Passenger airbag deactivation system,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Aluminium key fob,Immobiliser,Keyless entry system,Keyless Start,Navtrak vehicle tracking system,Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm,Remote central locking,Automatic ride height control,Double wishbone suspension,Limited slip differential,Sport skyhook - variable active damping system
The Copse,Swindon,Frankland Road
SN5 8YW,
United Kingdom
Five years since we first saw Maserati’s Kubang SUV concept, the road-go...
Despite bearing the same name as its 1960s stable mate, the ‘90s Ghibli ...