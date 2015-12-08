loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Maserati Granturismo S MC Shift

Map

car description

A fantastic high spec late model Granturismo S 4.7 MC Shift finished in Grigio Granito metallic paint over full Black leather interior. The car has a full Maserati service history with supplying dealer HR Owen. Spec includes: SAT NAV / BLUETOOTH / SHADOW LINE / INTERIOR CARBON PACK / RED CALIPERS / NERO CARPETS WITH GRIGIO MEDIO PIPING / MC DESIGN METAL PEDALS / TRACKER / BOSE STEREO / COMFORT PACK FRONT SEATS / IPOD CONNECTION / FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS / BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS / 20" NEPTUNE ALLOYS. The car is in excellent condition and had a major service at HR Owen Maserati in Dec 16 at 31k miles so next one is not due until Dec 18. For more information or to arrange a viewing, please call or email and we will be happy to help.

Accessories

maserati granturismo s mc shift black alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth bose carbon fsh ipod metallic parking-sensor sat-nav tracker xenon hands-free mp3 leather black-interior rwd petrol coupe luxury italian fast 2wd dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413109
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > GranTurismo
  • Mileage
    33000 mi
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£42,950

London, London
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!