Maserati Granturismo S MC Shift

A fantastic high spec late model Granturismo S 4.7 MC Shift finished in Grigio Granito metallic paint over full Black leather interior. The car has a full Maserati service history with supplying dealer HR Owen. Spec includes: SAT NAV / BLUETOOTH / SHADOW LINE / INTERIOR CARBON PACK / RED CALIPERS / NERO CARPETS WITH GRIGIO MEDIO PIPING / MC DESIGN METAL PEDALS / TRACKER / BOSE STEREO / COMFORT PACK FRONT SEATS / IPOD CONNECTION / FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS / BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS / 20" NEPTUNE ALLOYS. The car is in excellent condition and had a major service at HR Owen Maserati in Dec 16 at 31k miles so next one is not due until Dec 18. For more information or to arrange a viewing, please call or email and we will be happy to help.