Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale

car description

The Maserati GranTurismo heralded the turning point in Maserati’s fortunes. Unveiled at the 2007 Geneva Motor show this stunning 2 door Coupe offered seating in comfort for four adults.

In September 2010, Maserati released that they will be officially showing a new version of the GranTurismo – the MC Stradale – at the 2010 Paris Motor Show. Initially launched as a 2-seater with 444bhp (450 PS), 110 kg lighter, which uses antifricition technology derived from the Formula 1, on wear parts such as the cams and followers. In 2013 at the Geneva Motor Show a new GranTurismo MC Stradale was unveiled. Featuring a beautiful 4.7 V8, power was up to 460bhp and the MC Race Shift 6-speed robotized manual gearbox will now shift in 60 milliseconds in ‘race’ mode.

The MC Stradale here at Hofmann’s is a 2014 “64 Plate” which has covered a mere 7,900 miles. Cared for by 2 former keepers, this stunning example was serviced by Maranello in November 2016 at 6,831 miles, meaning it won’t need a service for another year. Finished in Campionario Grey this car boasts the following factory options; Alcantara Pack, Seat Backrests in Nero, BOSE Surround System, Red Colour Brake Calipers, Comfort Pack for Fron