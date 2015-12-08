car description

Bluetooth, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Bose, Electric Seats, Heated Seats Boss Motor Company are delighted to present this beautiful and extremely low mileage 2012/61, Maserati Granturismo 4.7 Sport.Finished in Grigio Granito with Cuoio Leather Throughout and Internal Stitching in contrasting Nero.This example is complimented by a FULL MASERATI MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY and was last serviced by Maserati in September 2017. Only 1 Previous Keeper From New.Extensive Specification Includes:Bose Surround Sound System, Comfort Pack Front Seats, Sports Pack, Ipod Connection, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, 20'' Neptune Grigio Mercury Wheels, High Gloss Interior Trim in Piano Black, Brake Calipers in Yellow, Dashboard in Nero.VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - WILL COME WITH 6 MONTHS RAC WARRANTY & NEW MOT - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME- FINANCE AVAILABLE THROUGH OUR WEBSITE.Disclaimer: Whilst every effort has been taken to ensure accuracy of all our vehicles information, some inaccuracies may occur. It is important that you do not rely on this information but check with Boss motor company limited about any items which may affect your decision to buy this vehicle.