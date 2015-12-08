Maserati > GranTurismo

Variant name:MC STRADALE ,Derivative:MC STRADALE ,Variant: V8 2dr Auto
Bluetooth with USB and AUX input,Cruise control,Electric opening assist for boot and doors,Front parking sensor,Maserati dash mounted clock,Multimedia system including navigation system and 30GB hard drive,Rear park distance control,Remote control boot opening,Service interval indicator,Speed sensitive variable power assisted steering,Sports button,Trip computer,Voice control system,7" LCD screen,RDS radio + single CD,Adaptive headlights,Automatic headlamp activation,Bi-Xenon headlights and headlight washers,Body coloured bumpers,Chrome line exterior,Electric front windows,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Electrochrome rear view mirror,Front fog lamps,Ornamental side grilles,Parking lights,Rain sensor,Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes,3 spoke leather multifunction sports steering wheel,Adjustable front head restraints,Aluminium door sill trims,Dual zone electronic climate control,Electrically adjustable front seats,Folding front centre armrest with illuminated storage,Folding rear centre armest,Front and rear cup holders,Isofix rear child seat fastenings,Lockable/illuminated glovebox,Lumbar support,Poltrona frau leather upholstery,Reach + rake adjustable steering column,Rear air con vents,Rear coat hooks,Rear head restraints,Rear side storage,Smoker's pack,Anti-lock Brake System and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution,Anti-slip regulation traction control,Driver and passenger side airbags,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic parking brake,Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters,Maserati stability programme,Motor Slip Regulation - Engine Drag Torque Control,Rear seat belt pretensioners,Window airbags,Electronic immobiliser,Navtrak vehicle tracking system,Perimeter alarm with volume sensing,Remote control central locking,Blue instrument dials
62 Boucher Road,Belfast,
BT126LR
United Kingdom