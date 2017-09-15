Variant name:Coupe Sport ,Derivative:Sport ,Variant: V8 Sport 2dr MC Auto Shift Maserati Granturismo V8 Sport 2dr MC Auto Shift
Bluetooth with USB and AUX input, Cruise control, Electric opening assist for boot and doors, Front and rear parking sensors, Maserati dash mounted clock, Multimedia system including navigation system and 30GB hard drive, Service interval indicator, Speed sensitive variable PAS, Sports button, Trip computer, Voice control system, 7" LCD screen, RDS radio + single CD, Adaptive headlights, Automatic headlamp activation, Bi-Xenon headlights and headlight washers, Black front grille and side vents, Body coloured bumpers, Boot spoiler, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electrochrome rear view mirror, Exhaust bypass valves, Front splitter, LED rear lights, Parking lights, Rain sensor, 3 spoke leather multifunction sports steering wheel, Aluminium sports pedals, Dual zone electronic climate control, Electrically adjustable front seats, Folding front centre armrest with illuminated storage, Folding rear centre armest, Front and rear cup holders, Front head restraints, Front sport seats, Isofix rear child seat fastenings, Lockable/illuminated glovebox, Lumbar support, Poltrona frau leather upholstery, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Rear air con vents, Rear coat hooks, Rear head restraints, Shift paddles for 'Active Shifting', Smoker's pack, ABS/EBD, ASR traction control, Driver and passenger side airbags, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic parking brake, Front seatbelt pretensioners, Maserati stability programme, Motor Slip Regulation - Engine Drag Torque Control, Rear seat belt pretensioners, Seatbelt load limiter, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Window airbags, Electronic immobiliser, Navtrak vehicle tracking system, Perimeter alarm with volume sensing, Remote control central locking
