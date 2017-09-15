Variant name:Coupe Sport ,Derivative:Sport ,Variant: V8 Sport 2dr MC Auto Shift Maserati Granturismo V8 Sport 2dr MC Auto Shift Finished in Bianco Eldorado, Full Nero Black Leather with Bianco Stitching, Fantastic Features Including-, Upgrades - Bose Surround Sound System, Seat Backrest Cover to Match Leather Colour, iPod Connection, Alloy Wheels - 20in Neptune, Trident Logo Stitched on Head Rest, Stitching Colour Upon Request, Red Brake Calipers, 24 months warranty, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Navigation, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Graphical Display on Central Digital Cluster, Voice Control, Alarm System ( Perimeter and Volumetric Sensing ), Anti - Lift Device,, Bluetooth, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, NavTrack Vehicle Tracking System with Automatic Driver Recognition
Bluetooth with USB and AUX input, Cruise control, Electric opening assist for boot and doors, Front and rear parking sensors, Maserati dash mounted clock, Multimedia system including navigation system and 30GB hard drive, Service interval indicator, Speed sensitive variable PAS, Sports button, Trip computer, Voice control system, 7" LCD screen, RDS radio + single CD, Adaptive headlights, Automatic headlamp activation, Bi-Xenon headlights and headlight washers, Black front grille and side vents, Body coloured bumpers, Boot spoiler, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electrochrome rear view mirror, Exhaust bypass valves, Front splitter, LED rear lights, Parking lights, Rain sensor, 3 spoke leather multifunction sports steering wheel, Aluminium sports pedals, Dual zone electronic climate control, Electrically adjustable front seats, Folding front centre armrest with illuminated storage, Folding rear centre armest, Front and rear cup holders, Front head restraints, Front sport seats, Isofix rear child seat fastenings, Lockable/illuminated glovebox, Lumbar support, Poltrona frau leather upholstery, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Rear air con vents, Rear coat hooks, Rear head restraints, Shift paddles for 'Active Shifting', Smoker's pack, ABS/EBD, ASR traction control, Driver and passenger side airbags, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic parking brake, Front seatbelt pretensioners, Maserati stability programme, Motor Slip Regulation - Engine Drag Torque Control, Rear seat belt pretensioners, Seatbelt load limiter, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Window airbags, Electronic immobiliser, Navtrak vehicle tracking system, Perimeter alarm with volume sensing, Remote control central locking,Bluetooth connection,Cruise control,Navigation system,PAS,Rear parking sensor,Service indicator,Steering wheel mounted controls,Auxiliary input socket,Radio/CD,USB/iPod interface,Body coloured bumpers,Electric door mirrors,Climate control,Electrically adjustable drivers seat,Electrically adjustable passenger seat,Front armrest,Front electric windows,Front head restraints,Height adjustable drivers seat,Sports seats,Steering wheel rake adjustment,Steering wheel reach adjustment,3x3 point rear seat belts,ABS,Drivers airbag,ESP,Isofix child seat anchor points,Passenger airbag,Traction control,Tyre pressure monitor,Immobiliser,Remote central locking,Alarm,Leather seat trim,Alloy wheels
