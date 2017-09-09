Maserati > GranTurismo

car description

Carbon Fibre Aerodynamic Package 1 (Double Front Winglets, Door Mirors, Door Handles), Carbon Fibre Aerodynamic Package 2 (Dark Look Under Door Moulding and Carbon Finish Rear Bumper Fins), MC Sport Line Interior Carbon Package Evo 1 (Carbon Fibre Centre Console and Door Sill Plates with MC Sport Line Logo), Climate Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Crested Headrests, Contrast Stitching, IPOD Interface, Bose Surround Sound, Park Distance Control, Power Hood, Wind Stop, Auto Dim Mirrors, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Piano Black Trim, Black Calipers and 20" MC Sport Line Black Neptune Design Alloys. Cost New Over £116,000. Full Maserati Service History. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Jim 07811 208138 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4