Maserati GranTurismo 4.7 MC Shift

car description

Finished in Grigio Alfieri Metallic with full Nero hide interior featuring silver contrast stitch and black piano facia and door cappings. This is a high specification GranTurismo fitted with the MC Paddle Shift, sport mode including sky hook suspension. Full infotainment featuring navigation, bluetooth, electric and heated seats, tracker monitoring and parking sensors. The alloy wheels are 20″ in grey powder coat with contrasting black calipers. Supplied with full Maserati dealer history and in stunning condition throughout. This GranTurismo MC Shift 4.7 S has just been serviced, detailed and fully prepared and therefore immediately available to a new owner.