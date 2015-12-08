MASERATI GRANTURISMO 4.2 2dr Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MASERATI Model: GRANTURISMO Trim: 4.2 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 59000 Engine Size: 4244 Ext Color: Grey

Grey, 2 KEYS, 4 SERVICE STAMPS (SEE PICS) ,MOT NOVEMBER 2018, . HPI CLEAR, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME. PPATE NOT INCLUDED, WILL REVERT BACK TO ORIGINAL REG WHICH IS LJ08FFC, 5+ owners, Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Rear), Rain Sensor, Alloy Wheels (19in), Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alarm. 4 seats, FIXED PRICES. ADDITIONAL FEES APPLY. STANDARD AUCTION TERMS APPLY. PART EXCHANGE WECOME., 23,990

  • Ad ID
    420617
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > GranTurismo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    59000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4244
  • Engine Model
    4244
buyitnowcarauction.com
LU56JQ, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

