MASERATI GRANTURISMO 4.2 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MASERATI Model: GRANTURISMO Trim: 4.2 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 59000 Engine Size: 4244 Ext Color: Grey
Grey, 2 KEYS, 4 SERVICE STAMPS (SEE PICS) ,MOT NOVEMBER 2018, . HPI CLEAR, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME. PPATE NOT INCLUDED, WILL REVERT BACK TO ORIGINAL REG WHICH IS LJ08FFC, 5+ owners, Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Rear), Rain Sensor, Alloy Wheels (19in), Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alarm. 4 seats, FIXED PRICES. ADDITIONAL FEES APPLY. STANDARD AUCTION TERMS APPLY. PART EXCHANGE WECOME., 23,990
buyitnowcarauction.com
LU56JQ, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom