Maserati GranSport LE

Grigio Alfieri Metallic with Avorio Leather Interior, Grigio Fumo Carpets, Grigio Medio GranSport Piping, Technical Cloth, 19” Alloy Wheels with Black Brake Callipers, Skyhook Suspension, Stereo System and Security System with NavTrak. Meridien Modena Supplied and Maintained. 2 Hampshire Owners.
77 High Street,Lyndhurst,
SO43 7PB,
United Kingdom
