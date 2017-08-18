loading Loading please wait....
Maserati GranSport LE

£36,995
Grigio Alfieri Metallic with Avorio Leather Interior, Grigio Fumo Carpets, Grigio Medio GranSport Piping, Technical Cloth, 19” Alloy Wheels with Black Brake Callipers, Skyhook Suspension, Stereo System and Security System with NavTrak. Meridien Modena Supplied and Maintained. 2 Hampshire Owners.

  • Ad ID
    305276
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > GranSport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    028274
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    14200 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2007
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.2
77 High Street,Lyndhurst,
SO43 7PB,
United Kingdom

