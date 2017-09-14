MASERATI GRANSPORT 4.2 2dr Auto

Accessories

Grey, A GREAT CONDITION BOTH INSIDE AND OUT GREAT VALUE MASERATI COMPLETE WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY AND A FRESH 12 MONTH MOT.THE CAR MUST BE VIEWED AND A TEST DRIVE IS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED SO PLEASE POP OVER FOR FRIENDLY HASSLE FREE TEST DRIVE AND ALLOW OUR TEAM TO HELP WITH YOUR PURCHASE, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, 20in Grigio Mercury Birdcage Alloy Wheels, 4 owners, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Climate Control, Seat Lumbar Support, Satellite Navigation, Front Fog Lights, Air Bag Side, Central Door Locking, Alloy Wheels (19in), Armrest, Cup Holder, Power-Assisted Steering, Head Restraints, Ashtray/Lighter, Air Bag Passenger, Mirrors Internal, Traction Control System, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Steering Wheel Sports, Electronic Stability Programme, Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Anti-Lock Brakes, Mirrors External, Rain Sensor, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners, Power Socket, Immobiliser, Steering Wheel Leather, Spare Wheel, Windscreen Wiper, Parking Aid (Rear), Cruise Control, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Height Adjustment (Electric Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Air Bag Driver. 4 seats, PLEASE CHECK OUR DEALER REVIEWS AS CUSTOMER IS KING, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK PART EXCHANGE WELCOME AND FINANCE ARRANGED.CALL 07718702658 DAY OR NIGHT, 28,500