Maserati GranCabrio

Grigio Granito Metallic with Avorio Leather Interior, Nero Dashboard and Carpets, Nero Stitching, Beige Headlining, 20” Trident Rims with Titanium Brake Callipers, Air Conditioning, MSP, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Seats with Driver Memory, Power Hood, Front and Rear Parking Distance Control, Xenon Headlamps, Internal and External Electro-Chromatic Rear View Mirrors, Active Shifting Paddles, Black Piano High Gloss Interior, TPMS, Windstop, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, BOSE Stereo System with I-Pod Connection and Security System with NavTrak ADR.

  • Ad ID
    418157
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Grancabrio
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    052555
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    20800 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2010
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.7
£46,995

77 High Street,Lyndhurst,
SO43 7PB
United Kingdom

