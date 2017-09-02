loading Loading please wait....
Maserati GranCabrio

£47,950
Used condition, Franchise approved, New in Stock

Adaptive headlights, Automatic headlamp activation, Bi-Xenon headlights and headlight washers, Body coloured bumpers, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electrochrome rear view mirror, Front fog lamps, LED rear lights, Matt silver headlight surrounds, Parking lights, Rain sensor, Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes x2, 3 spoke multi-function sports steering wheel, Adjustable front head restraints, Ambient interior lighting, Dual zone electronic climate control, Electrically adjustable front seats, Folding front centre armrest with illuminated storage, Folding rear centre armest, Front and rear cup holders, Isofix rear child seat fastenings, Lockable/illuminated glovebox, Lumbar support, Poltrona frau leather upholstery, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Rear air con vents, Rear head restraints

  • Ad ID
    309897
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Grancabrio
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20291 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4691
Ring Road, Lower Wortley
Leeds,
United Kingdom

