loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Maserati Grancabrio

Compare this car
£47,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Bluetooth, Climate Control, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Electric Seats, Heated Seats

Accessories

Bluetooth, Climate Control, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Electric Seats, Heated Seats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304726
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Grancabrio
  • Mileage
    24000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4691
Email Dealer >>

Hangar 7 Old Hangar Farm
Chesham, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed